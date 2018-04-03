Report: Trump Under Investigation, But Not Criminal Target of Mueller Probe - NBC Southern California
Report: Trump Under Investigation, But Not Criminal Target of Mueller Probe

    President Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Washington.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller told President Donald Trump's attorneys last month he was continuing to investigate the president but did not consider him a criminal target in the Russia probe "at this point," the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

    The Post said Mueller also told Trump's lawyers that he was preparing a report about the president's actions while in office and potential obstruction of justice.

    "Mueller reiterated the need to interview Trump — both to understand whether he had any corrupt intent to thwart the Russia investigation and to complete this portion of his probe," the newspaper said.

