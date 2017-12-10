Republican Party ID Drops After Trump Election: Gallup

President Donald Trump paid tribute Saturday to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country, though protests surrounding his visit to Mississippi laid bare the stark divisions among Americans about his commitment to that legacy.

Since the last presidential election in November 2016, there has been a 5-point drop in the number of people who call themselves Republicans, NBC News reported.

From November 2016 to November 2017, the number of people who calls themselves Republicans fell from 42 percent to 37 percent, according to Gallup. In that same time, the number of people identifying as Democrats stayed flat at 44 percent.

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, there was a 4-point drop in people identifying as Republicans. With 35- to 55-year-olds the drop was 4 points. And among those older than 55, the drop was 5 points.

College graduates saw a 4-point decline in Republican ID and those without a bachelor’s degree saw a 5-point dip.

Trump Endorses Roy Moore in Campaign-Style Rally