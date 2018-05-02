Republicans Who Think Trump Is Untruthful Still Support Him: Poll

A majority of Americans — 61 percent — think President Donald Trump regularly has trouble telling the truth, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

Among Republicans, 22 percent say he tells the truth only some of the time or less — but more than half of them still approve of his work as president.

Overall, 76 percent of Republicans believe Trump tells the truth all or most of the time. An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaners (94 percent) and 76 percent of independents believe the president tells the truth only some of the time or even less frequently.

The poll also found that nearly half of Americans talk about politics with someone they disagree with at least once a week.

Trump’s Medical Records Taken as ‘Standard Procedure,’ White House Says

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump’s medical records were taken from Dr. Harold Bornstein as part of standard White House procedure. Bornstein had told NBC News he felt “raped” after then White House aide Keith Schiller and Trump organization lawyer Alan Garten took Trump’s records as part of a “raid.” (Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018)

Half of Americans generally find the experience to be stressful and frustrating.