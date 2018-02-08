Rob Porter Ex-Wife: I Told FBI About the Abuse

NBC News' Kristen Welker interviews Jennifer Willoughby, the second ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who told NBC News that Porter had been abusive towards her during their marriage. Porter resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Jennifer Willoughby, the second ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, told NBC News Thursday that she had informed the FBI about his abusive behavior during the FBI background check interview.

"During the FBI background interview for security clearance, I shared with the FBI all of the details that I shared in previous articles, including access to a protective order from June of 2010, and police calls that I had made to our home," she told NBC News' Kristen Welker.

Porter, 40, has been credited with working with White House chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president.

Both of Porter's former wives have made allegations of physical and mental abuse during their marriages, NBC New reported.



