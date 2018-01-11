Special Counsel Mueller Hasn't Requested Interview With Vice President Pence: Sources - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Special Counsel Mueller Hasn't Requested Interview With Vice President Pence: Sources

Vice President Mike Pence was notably at the center of the controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    President Donald Trump's transition team lawyer claims that Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtained thousands of the team's emails illegally as part of his Russia probe. Trump criticized the Mueller's move Sunday but said that he's not considering firing Mueller. (Published Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017)

    As discussions continue about whether Prsident Donald Trump will sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, FBI investigators have yet to request an interview with Vice President Mike Pence, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News.

    Though no invitation has been extended, Pence — a key figure during moments in the Trump campaign, transition and White House — would cooperate if an interview was requested, the person added.

    A second person familiar with the situation said Mueller has also not indicated an interest in interviewing Pence, beyond initial document requests early on.

    A spokesman for the special counsel's office declines to comment on the possibility of an interview with Pence, who notably was at the center of the controversy over Trump's firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    Trump: Any Solution on Immigration Must Include Border Wall

    [NATL] Trump: Any Solution on DACA and Immigration Must Include Border Wall
    President Trump says any solution on DACA and immigration must include a border wall; continues to deny collusion with Russia during 2016 election.
    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices