Roy Moore Accuser Says She Added Notes to Yearbook Message

Beverly Young Nelson alleges that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her in a car when she was 16 years old.

A woman who accused GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault is now saying that she added notes to the yearbook message she touted as proof that the two knew each other in the 70s, NBC News reported.

Beverly Young Nelson, appearing on "Good Morning America" Friday, was asked if she had made notes under Moore's signature on the yearbook page that she said Moore inscribed. She answered yes.

Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, later added in a news conference that Nelson's notes included the date and location below Moore's signature, which a handwriting expert said matches Moore's based on public record. Allred said Nelson added the annotation as a reminder of the details of the encounter.



Nelson had not specifically addressed adding notes to Moore's yearbook message. Moore has denied her allegations of sexual assault and has said the message is a forgery and not his signature.

Moore Calls Latest Accusation 'Absolutely False'