Russians Penetrated US Voter Systems, Says Top US Official

In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Homeland Security Undersecretary Jeanette Manfra testifies during a hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Russia's cyber efforts against our election systems in 2016, our response efforts, potential threats to our 2018 and 2020 elections, and how we are postured to protect against those threats."

The head of the cybersecurity division for Homeland Security said Russians were successful in gaining access to the voter registration rolls of several U.S. states prior to the 2016 presidential election, NBC News reported.

Jeanette Manfra, the head of cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, told NBC News that in 2016, "We saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated."

In a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, 79 percent of the respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned that the country's voting system might be vulnerable to computer hackers.

