Russians Penetrated US Voter Systems, Says Top US Official

The head of the cybersecurity division for Homeland Security said Russians were successful in gaining access to the voter registration rolls of several U.S. states prior to the 2016 presidential election, NBC News reported.
Jeanette Manfra, the head of cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, told NBC News that in 2016, "We saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated."
In a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, 79 percent of the respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned that the country's voting system might be vulnerable to computer hackers.