Warren Releases DNA Results Showing Native American Ancestry: Report - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Warren Releases DNA Results Showing Native American Ancestry: Report

The Massachusetts senator's claim to have Native American ancestry has been mocked by President Donald Trump

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Test: Report

    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has released DNA results supporting her claims to have Native American ancestry. (Published 2 hours ago)

    In a surprising move, Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly released information on a DNA test that supports her claims of having Native American ancestry.

    According to the Boston Globe, the Democrat’s DNA analysis was done by Stanford University professor, Carlos D. Bustamante. The test, which the senator provided to the Globe, showed there was "strong evidence" that Warren had a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago.

    Warren’s claims to have Native American ancestors has been the subject of ridicule by President Donald Trump and other Republicans. At a 2017 event honoring Navajo Code Talkers, Trump referred to Warren as "Pocahontas," a move criticized by Native American leaders, Democrats and even Warren, herself.

    "It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur," the senator said in response to the racial slur.

    When Kanye Met Trump: ‘You Are Tasting a Fine Wine’

    [NATL] Kanye West's Visit With Trump: 'Fine Wine,' 'Alternate Universe' And Other Moments

    Kanye West spoke for nearly 10 minutes straight while visiting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Thursday. Here were some notable moments from the meeting.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

    Trump in the past had also accused Warren of using her ancestry "to advance her career," and called on her to undergo genetic testing.  

    Asked in a March interview with Chuck Todd about calls for her to take a DNA test, Warren said, "I do know. I know who I am and never used it for anything, never got any benefit from it anywhere." 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices