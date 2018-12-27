The U.S. government entered a partial shutdown after Congress failed to reach agreement on a spending bill. (Published Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018)

Government Shuts Down as Congress Fails to Agree on Spending

Non-profit organizations and private companies are working to provide financial assistance to roughly 800,000 people who won't receive regularly scheduled paychecks as Congress failed to vote on a resolution to the partial government shutdown during a session Thursday, NBC News reported.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, an agency which handles human resources for the government's civilian workforce, advised thousands of employees who won't be paid during government shutdown to reach out to creditors in order to work out alternative payment schedules.

The OPM released sample letters Thursday on Twitter to show shutdown workers how to ask for help from mortgage companies and landlords.