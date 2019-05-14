Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Democrat and Red State Winner, Announces Presidential Run

Steve Bullock, governor of Montana, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 30, 2018. The conference brings together leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia, and the media to discuss actionable and collaborative solutions to some of the most important questions of our time.

If Democrats care as much about electability in 2020 as they tell pollsters they do, then Steve Bullock has a case to make, even with 21 other candidates in the race.

NBC News reports the Montana governor declared his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in a video Tuesday, highlighting the fact that he's the only candidate in the race to have won in a red state.

"We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone," Bullock said in a statement.