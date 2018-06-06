Stormy Daniels Suit: My Old Lawyer Was Trump's 'Puppet' - NBC Southern California
The lawsuit claims that Trump was aware his personal attorney was communicating and coordinating with her attorney for his benefit

    AP
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York.

    Stormy Daniels says in a new lawsuit that her former lawyer betrayed her and became a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer while representing her, NBC News reported.

    The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday alleges that Beverly Hills lawyer Keith Davidson "hatched a plan" and "colluded" with Trump attorney Michael Cohen to get the adult film actress to go on Fox News a few months ago and falsely deny she had an affair with Trump. Cohen referred to Davidson as "pal" in one text message cited in the complaint.

    The lawsuit against Davidson and Cohen also claims that Trump was aware the two attorneys were communicating and coordinating for his benefit. 

    Davidson and attorneys for Cohen did not immediately respond for comment. An attorney for Trump also did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the lawsuit. The White House has previously denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

    Daniels' attorney now is Michael Avenatti.

