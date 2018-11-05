Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA) and others demonstrate outside the U.S. District Court 9th Circuit in Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up the legal battle over the future of DACA quickly, asking the justices to consider the issue even before a federal appeals court has ruled on the program's legality.

If the justices don't act soon, the Justice Department said, it will probably be too late to get the case on this year's docket, NBC News reported. In that event, the government would likely be required to keep the program going at least another year.

Short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to remain here if they were under 16 when their parents brought them to the U.S. and if they arrived by 2007. The Obama-era initiative has allowed 700,000 young people, known as Dreamers, to avoid deportation.