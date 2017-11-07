Trump's Agenda Stalled in Congress 1 Year After His Election

In the year since his election as president, Donald Trump and his party have struggled to turn key parts of his agenda into reality on Capitol Hill, NBC News reported.

Although Trump's victory gave Republicans unified control of government, the White House hasn't made much progress on some of his main campaign promises, and there is little time to catch up before next year's primary elections put the Republican majorities in the Senate and House on the line.

"In a few years’ time, I hope people will say of the 115th Congress that we didn't just pay lip service, we made it a reality," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in his opening remarks to the House on its first day in session in January.

Trump has suffered setbacks with two of his major campaign promises: repealing the Affordable Care Act and building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Republicans are also finding their quest for tax reform to be a challenge. But Trump has scored wins with the approval of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and rolling back Obama-era regulations.

