Ex-Trump Aide Papadopoulos to Be Sentenced in September - NBC Southern California
Ex-Trump Aide Papadopoulos to Be Sentenced in September

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office released documents in October 2017 revealing he had secretly pleaded guilty to lying

Published at 10:37 PM PDT on Jun 28, 2018

    A former campaign aide for President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty to lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators will be sentenced by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, NBC News reported.

    George Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and pleaded guilty three months later. He spent 11 months as an adviser to the Trump campaign. He agreed to cooperate in Mueller's probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

    According to his plea agreement, the government will inform the sentencing judge of his "efforts to cooperate with the Government, on the condition that [he] continues to respond and provide information regarding any and all matters as to which the Government deems relevant."

