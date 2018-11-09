Trump Asked National Enquirer CEO to Help Campaign by Silencing Women - NBC Southern California
Trump Asked National Enquirer CEO to Help Campaign by Silencing Women

The CEO of the Enquirer is Trump's friend David Pecker

Published 2 hours ago

    Trump Asked National Enquirer CEO to Help Campaign by Silencing Women
    AP, File
    In this Jan. 31, 2014, photo, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York.

    President Donald Trump personally asked the publisher of the National Enquirer, his longtime friend David Pecker, to help his presidential campaign by silencing women who might come forward with details of his sexual relationships with them, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

    According to the Journal, then-candidate Trump asked Pecker during an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower, "What can you do to help my campaign?"

    Pecker responded by offering to use his tabloid to buy off women who might attempt to go public with their past sexual experiences with Trump by acquiring the exclusive rights to the stories but never publishing them, a practice known as "catch and kill."

