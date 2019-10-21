President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Oct. 21, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his original decision to host the 2020 G-7 summit of world leaders at his private resort in Miami, blaming what he called the "phony" emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution for his abrupt reversal, NBC News reported.

"You people with this phony emoluments clause," Trump told reporters at the White House during a Cabinet meeting, referring to the section of the Constitution that prohibits government officials from accepting payments and gifts from foreign governments.

Trump on Monday continued to offer an extensive defense of his Miami resort, telling reporters, “It would've been the greatest G-7 ever."