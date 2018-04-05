Trump Claims Women in Immigrant Caravan 'Being Raped at Levels Never Seen Before' - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Quake Shakes Southern CA
Trump Claims Women in Immigrant Caravan 'Being Raped at Levels Never Seen Before'

Published 2 hours ago

    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax policy Thursday, April 5, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

    President Donald Trump touted the urgency of tougher security measures along the border between the United States and Mexico on Thursday, claiming women trying to cross the border in an immigrant caravan “are being raped at numbers never seen before.”

    "Yesterday, it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has every seen before," the president said at a White House tax reform event in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. "They don't want to mention that, so we have to change our laws."

    Trump did not provide any evidence to support his claim that rapes are taking place, nor did he identify its source, NBC News reported. 

