Trump Credits Otto Warmbier for North Korea Summit: 'Otto Did Not Die in Vain' - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Trump Credits Otto Warmbier for North Korea Summit: 'Otto Did Not Die in Vain'

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student died after being sent home from a North Korean prison in a coma

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump, Kim Shake Hands to Open Summit

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their historic nuclear summit. (Published Monday, June 11, 2018)

    President Donald Trump said his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday "would not have happened" without Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died last year after being imprisoned in a North Korean prison camp, NBC News reported.

    Trump's comment came when he was asked about calling Kim "talented" despite his dismal human rights record.

    "Something happened from that day, was a terrible thing. It was brutal," Trump said of Warmbier. "But a lot of people started to focus on what was going on, including North Korea. I really think that Otto is someone who did not die in vain. He had a lot to do with us today."

    The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was imprisoned in 2016 for allegedly taking a poster from a North Korean hotel while on a tourist visit. He was sent home in a coma exactly one year before the date of the summit and died days later.

    'A Brutal Regime': Trump on Warmbier's Death in N. Korea

    [NATL] 'A Brutal Regime': Trump Responds to Warmbier Death in N. Korea

    President Donald Trump on Monday called North Korea "a brutal regime," commenting on the death of Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of stealing a propaganda poster while touring North Korea. The 22-year-old student was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was returned to the United States on June 13 in a coma. Warmbier passed away on June 19.

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices