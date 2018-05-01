Dr. Harold Bornstein in his New York City office on Friday, August 26, 2016. He told NBC News that he stands by his assessment of his longtime patient, Donald Trump, as the man who would be the healthiest president in history.

President Donald Trump's New York doctor tells NBC News that the president's medical records were taken from his office in a February 2017 "raid" by Trump's longtime bodyguard, the Trump Organization's top lawyer and a third, large man.

Dr. Harold Bornstein said his office was raided two days after he told The New York Times he had for years prescribed Trump the hair growth medicine Propecia.

The 25-to-30-minute incident left Bornstein feeling "raped, frightened and sad," he said. He added that he was not given a form authorizing that the records be released signed by Trump, which would be a violation of patient privacy law.

Keith Schiller, the bodyguard who was serving as director of Oval Office operations at the time, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Schiller left the White House in September.

A person familiar with the matter said then-White House doctor Ronny Jackson included a letter to Bernstein, but the person wasn't sure if a release form was attached.



Bornstein said he was speaking out about the incident now after seeing reports that Jackson won't be returning to his post as White House doctor. "This is like a celebration for me," he said.