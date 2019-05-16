Trump Financial Disclosure Reveals Revenue Dip at Mar-a-Lago, Mixed Results at Other Businesses - NBC Southern California
Trump Financial Disclosure Reveals Revenue Dip at Mar-a-Lago, Mixed Results at Other Businesses

Financial disclosure forms were made public Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 3, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    President Donald Trump says he's created "maybe the best economy we've had in the history of our country," but his presidency has been taking a modest economic toll on his businesses, according to annual financial disclosure forms released Thursday.

    Financial disclosure forms made public by the Office of Government Ethics show overall income from Trump's businesses in 2018 was roughly in line with the revenue he raked in in 2017 — but some of them took hits, NBC News reported.

    His Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which Trump refers to as "the winter White House," took in nearly $23 million in revenue, a drop of more than $2 million from the prior year.

