In this file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Washington.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, negotiated a settlement between a top Republican fundraiser and a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she became pregnant as a result of a consensual relationship, the fundraiser acknowledged in a statement Friday

Elliott Broidy, who served as deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, said that Cohen had approached him after being contacted by the Playboy model's attorney, Keith Davidson.

"It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen’s involvement," Broidy said, after apologizing to his wife and family. Broidy resigned from the RNC Friday.

Cohen arranged a deal in late 2017 to pay $1.6 million to the model, whose name was not disclosed, over two years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Journal was the first to report the agreement.

