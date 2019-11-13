WATCH: Full Opening Statements From Trump Impeachment Hearing - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Impeachment Hearing
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

WATCH: Full Opening Statements From Trump Impeachment Hearing

The House is looking into Trump's alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WATCH: Full Opening Statements From Trump Impeachment Hearing
    Getty Images
    Devin Nunes, R-Calif., (left) and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

    The first open hearing in the impeachment investigation into President Donald's Trump dealings with Ukraine started on Wednesday morning and you can watch live updates here

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the ranking Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California delivered opening remarks. George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs who's one of the star witnesses during the hearing also shared prepared remarks. Watch their full statements below:

    Adam Schiff, D-Calif.:

    WATCH: Rep. Adam Schiff's Full Opening Statement in Impeachment HearingWATCH: Rep. Adam Schiff's Full Opening Statement in Impeachment Hearing

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., makes his opening statement in the first public Impeachment hearing.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

     

    Devin Nunes, R-Calif.:

    WATCH: Devin Nunes’ Full Opening Statement in Impeachment HearingWATCH: Devin Nunes’ Full Opening Statement in Impeachment Hearing

    Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., offers up his opening statement before William Taylor, the charge d'affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, testified during Wednesday’s open impeachment hearing.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

     

    George Kent:

    WATCH: George Kent's Full Opening Statement in Impeachment HearingWATCH: George Kent's Full Opening Statement in Impeachment Hearing

    Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent delivers his opening statement at a public Impeachment Hearing.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

     

    Bill Taylor:

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices