Trump and John Bolton Sparred Over Lifting Iran Sanctions - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Trump and John Bolton Sparred Over Lifting Iran Sanctions

The national security adviser departed abruptly after President Trump suggested he might lift some sanctions as an incentive for Tehran to get to the negotiating table

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 5 Short Distance Road Trips from Los Angeles
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    In this April 30, 2018, file photo, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton talks to reporters outside of the White House West Wing in Washington, DC.

    Former national security adviser John Bolton’s abrupt departure on Tuesday came after President Donald Trump suggested he might lift some U.S. sanctions on Iran as an incentive for Tehran to come to the negotiating table, according to a person close to Bolton, NBC News reported.

    This person said Trump raised the idea of lifting sanctions during a discussion with Bolton in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon. Bolton made clear to the president that he strongly disagreed with the idea, this person said.

    Bolton was out as national security adviser the following morning, though he and Trump disagree over who made that decision. The president has said he fired him, while Bolton has said he resigned.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Get More at NBC NEWS

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices