President Donald Trump torched himself and may have singed his immigration plans, NBC News reported.

That's because Trump sabotaged his own leverage in bipartisan negotiations over an immigration deal when he reportedly asked lawmakers why the U.S. accepts immigrants from "s--thole countries" — Haiti, El Salvador and nations in Africa — but doesn't take more from Norway.

Some members of Trump's party quickly condemned the remarks as insensitive, and many Democrats simply called them "racist."

If Trump wants a big immigration deal now, he'll have to "give a lot more to both Democrats and Republicans who want a more compassionate approach," said Ali Noorani, executive director of the advocacy group National Immigration Forum. "He's going to lose leverage in this negotiation."

For his part, Trump tweeted Friday that an emerging bipartisan DACA deal was "a big step backwards" and Democrats were "not interested in life and safety."