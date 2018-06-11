 Setting the Table for a Historic Summit: Trump, Kim Arrive in Singapore - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Setting the Table for a Historic Summit: Trump, Kim Arrive in Singapore

By Peter Adringa

12 PHOTOS

26 minutes ago

The delegations from the United States and North Korea are have arrived ahead of their historic summit in Singapore. President Trump will sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 8 a.m local time on June 12, and in the days leading up to the meeting both sides have been busy preparing for the talks.
More Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Cindy Crawford Sells Malibu Beach Home for $45M
2018 California Wildfires in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices