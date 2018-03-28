Trump Legal Team Elevates Little-Known Attorney Ekonomou - NBC Southern California
Trump Legal Team Elevates Little-Known Attorney Ekonomou

The team has seen plenty of turmoil in recent weeks

Published 2 hours ago

    Trump Legal Team Elevates Little-Known Attorney Ekonomou
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, File
    This March 23, 2018, file photo shows President Donald Trump walk from the Oval Office to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House for Mar-a-Lago.

    A former prosecutor with a doctorate in medieval history is being promoted to a more prominent role in President Donald Trump's legal defense team in the Russia probe, NBC News reported.

    Andrew Ekonomou, 69, was already part of the team helping Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow handle matters related to the special consel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    He'll get a more significant role following the departure of attorney John Dowd, lawyers for the president said.

    The team has seen more turmoil in recent weeks — Trump hired attorney Joseph diGenova only for Sekulow to add that move was scuttled due to "conflicts." Other attorneys have since turned Trump down.

