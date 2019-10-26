Trump Official Asks Judge If He Has to Testify in Impeachment Probe - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfire Coverage
logo_la_2x

Trump Official Asks Judge If He Has to Testify in Impeachment Probe

The White House counsel said he should not appear. The suit says it is not possible for him to satisfy demands of both the House and the president

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Be the Toast of the Breeders’ Cup
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Gavel and Themis statue in the court library.

    Charles Kupperman, President Donald Trump's former deputy national security adviser, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to determine whether he is required to testify in the impeachment inquiry being conducted by the House of Representatives, NBC News reports.

    The outcome could affect the ability of other witnesses who worked closely with the president to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The lawsuit was first reported by The New York Times earlier Friday.

    Kupperman is scheduled to testify Monday. The scheduled interview would bring the inquiry closer into the orbit of John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser.

    House Democrats are conducting an impeachment inquiry that centers on alleged pressure on Ukraine’s president to announce investigations into what has been called a conspiracy theory into the 2016 presidential election as well as into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices