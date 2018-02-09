Trump Praises Porter, Says It's Been a 'Tough Time' for Him

White House staff secretary Rob Porter has resigned from his post, a "personal decision" that press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid allegations from Porter's two ex-wives that he was physically and verbally abusive toward them, claims he denied. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

Two days after Rob Porter resigned amid allegations of domestic abuse, President Donald Trump finally spoke out about his former top aide, wishing him well and saying it's been a "tough time for him."

"He worked very hard," Trump said of Porter's time in the White House, adding that the administration was "surprised" by the news.

"Hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him," the president added. "But it was very sad when we heard about it. And certainly, he's also very sad."



Porter resigned from his job as staff secretary after two of his ex-wives claimed he was physically and verbally abusive during their marriages. They shared photographs and stories with the DailyMail.com and later confirmed the accounts with NBC News and other organizations.

Porter denied the accusations, calling them "outrageous" and "simply false."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump offered a reminder of Porter's side of the story.

"He says he's innocent, and I think you have to remember that," Trump said. "He said very strongly yesterday that he was innocent."

The president stood by Porter, saying it's been a "obviously tough time for him." He pointed to the "wonderful job" Porter did in his post and added, "We absolutely wish him well."