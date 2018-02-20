Trump Proposes ‘Bump Stock’ Ban - NBC Southern California
    Trump Proposes ‘Bump Stock’ Ban

    During the Public Safety Medal of Valor award ceremony, President Trump said that he has been in discussions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on a proposal to ban "bump stocks," devices that increase the firing rate of semi-automatic guns to match the firing rate of machine guns.
