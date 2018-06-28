President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the White House announced Thursday.
"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement.
The meeting is scheduled for shortly after the NATO summit.
American intelligence officials have said there is clear evidence of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, and the topic came up on Wednesday when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the meeting.
But Trump noted Thursday morning in a tweet that "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!"
Trump has continually parroted the Kremlin's denial of interference in the 2016 elections.
Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.