Trump Calls Mueller Probe 'an Illegal Takedown That Failed'

On May 17, 2017, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to oversee the investigation into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign. He secured the conviction of one Trump associate, guilty pleas from several others and the indictment of Russians who allegedly interfered in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "an illegal takedown that failed" on Sunday after a summary of Mueller's findings was released to Congress.

Trump said "it was a shame" that the nation had to endure the investigation, but called the summary of the findings "a complete and total exoneration."

The report was submitted to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, and Barr sent Congress his summary of its "principal conclusions" on Sunday. Read more here.

Trump, who was returning to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, claimed the report found "there was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction." In fact, Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein determined that evidence gathered by Mueller was insufficient.

Special Counsel Mueller Wraps Up Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation into Russian election meddling, officials said Friday. Attorney General William Barr will soon report to Congress on Mueller's findings (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

Trump has repeatedly cast the investigation as a "witch hunt" and argued it was biased against him.

Before the summary of the report came out Sunday, Trump golfed with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC; former Rep. Trey Gowdy and his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, according to the White House.

The report capped a nearly two-year-long investigation in which 34 people were indicted, including Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was recently sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has been cooperating in the probe.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC Southern California