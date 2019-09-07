Trump Says He's Canceling Afghanistan Peace Talks, Secret Meeting With Taliban Leaders

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after making remarks on how his administration is handling the opioid epidemic, in Washington.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he's calling off "peace negotiations" with Taliban leadership after a U.S. service member was killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, NBC News reports.

Trump tweeted that he was scheduled to hold a secret meeting with Taliban leadership and, separately, the president of Afghanistan, Sunday at Camp David. The United States has been working on a deal to pull troops out of the country that harbored 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden and, in the process, end the nation's longest war.

"I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations," Trump tweeted. "What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?"

The Kabul attack killed 12, including a Romanian soldier, and injured 42. The Taliban took credit.

