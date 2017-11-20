Trump Was a 'Factor' in Decision to Retire, Says GOP Congressman - NBC Southern California
Trump Was a 'Factor' in Decision to Retire, Says GOP Congressman

Trott is one of more than two dozen Republican House members not seeking re-election in 2018

    AP
    Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., speaks in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

    Republican Rep. Dave Trott told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump was a "factor" in his decision to retire from the House at the end of his second term.

    "We have different styles and I sometimes don't understand some of the things he does and says," said Trott, who represents Michigan's 11th congressional district.

    "It's a very partisan environment and I think that problem has been exacerbated under President Trump," he said on "Power Lunch."

    Trott is one of more than two dozen Republican House members not seeking re-election in 2018.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
