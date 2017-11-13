This February 6, 2006, file photo shows Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in Paris prior signing a cooperation agreement to fight bird flu.

President Donald Trump is nominating former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to be his second secretary of health and human services.

Trump tweeted the news Monday morning while on his trip to Asia.

"Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!" Trump said.

Azar served as deputy secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services from 2005 to 2007, under George W. Bush. He went to lead Lilly USA, a part of the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

HHS Secretary Tom Price Resigns Over Private Plane Use

President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss. Tom Price's partial repayment and public regrets couldn't save his job. (Published Friday, Sept. 29, 2017)

Azar's nomination, which must be confirmed by the Senate, comes a month and a half after Secretary Tom Price resigned amid a scandal over his use of private jets to conduct government business.

