Trump to W.Va. Republicans: Anyone But Blankenship for Senate

President Donald Trump urged West Virginia voters to support any Republican candidate for U.S. Senate except Don Blankenship in the state's GOP primary on Tuesday.

"Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can't win the General Election in your State...No way!" Trump tweeted. "Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!"

Blankenship is a former coal executive who served prison time for his role in the 2010 Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed 29 of his Massey Energy miners.

A Fox News poll from late April showed Rep. Evan Jenkins leading the pack, with 25 percent support among likely voters, compared to 21 percent for Patrick Morrisey, the state's attorney general, and 16 percent for Blankenship.

But establishment Republicans are concerned by the possibility that Blankenship could be surging heading into Tuesday's primary, according to reports.

The winner will take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin.