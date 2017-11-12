President Donald Trump's legislative agenda faces tough going in Congress, but that hasn't stopped his administration from changing the way the federal government does business.
Few agencies have changed as much, one year since Trump's victory at the polls on Nov. 8, 2016, as the Justice Department, NBC News reported.
The effect of the Trump election is readily apparent at America's southern border. Illegal border crossings are down about 40 percent from a year ago, the result of stepped up enforcement and tougher rhetoric.
And no one has pushed harder for stricter controls on immigration than Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
