U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Asked to Resign

In this Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Lee Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks during the White House press briefing in Washington.

The director of the agency overseeing legal entry into the United States, including through green cards and asylum, was asked to resign from the agency on Friday, according to a letter sent out to the agency and obtained by NBC News.

L. Francis Cissna has served as President Donald Trump’s only director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security. He oversaw the agency during the final iteration of the travel ban, attempts to repeal status for “Dreamers” and the administration’s repeated attempts to limit the ability for undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border from Central America to claim asylum.

Prior to leading USCIS, Cissna served at DHS in the Office of Policy in the Obama administration and worked for Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. According to a source familiar with Cissna’s resignation, Trump thanked him for his service and asked him to resign.

Cissna will depart the agency on June 1, according to the letter he sent employees on Friday."As an immigration law and policy professional dedicated to the rule of law like so many of you, I appreciate that this opportunity to serve was a unique experience,” he said in the letter.

Carson Won't Say If He'd Let Grandmother Live in Public Housing