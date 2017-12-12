Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media about North Korea during White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee's daily press briefing at the White House on Nov. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the United States is open to talks with North Korea without preconditions, saying it is unrealistic for the country to give up its nuclear weapons program before discussions can begin.

"It's not realistic to say we're only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program, they have too much invested in it," Tillerson said at the Atlantic Council think tank, NBC News reported.

Tillerson said President Donald Trump "is very realistic about that as well."

"We've said from the diplomatic side, we're ready to talk any time North Korea would like to talk and we're ready to have the first meeting without precondition," Tillerson said.

WH: US Increases Pressure on North Korea With Designation