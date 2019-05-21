US Politicians Warn Silicon Valley About Doing Business With China - NBC Southern California
US Politicians Warn Silicon Valley About Doing Business With China

The classified briefings began last fall

Published 2 hours ago

    Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

    The U.S. intelligence community wants Silicon Valley to think twice about doing business with China, NBC News reported.

    Amid mounting national security concerns, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he and fellow lawmakers have held classified briefings with intelligence officials and American businesses, including major Silicon Valley and venture capital firms, to warn them about the dangers China presents.

    The briefings, which began last fall, come as the U.S. is ramping up pressure on Chinese businesses amid concern over their ability to spy on American citizens and steal intellectual property.

