War With Kim Jong Un 'Must Not Happen,' South Korea Says

President Donald Trump took a tough stance on North Korea at a joint presser with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, calling North Korea's missile program "a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability." (Published 6 hours ago)

'The Era of Strategic Patience Is Over': Trump Takes Tough Stance on N. Korea

While President Donald Trump's visit across Asia is underway, the United States testy relationship with North Korea has become a central issue to discuss for South Korean officials, NBC News reported.

South Korea's foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha told NBC News before President Donald Trump's visit that war, "on the Korean Peninsula must not happen."

Trump is expected to arrive in Seoul — where the subject of how to tackle North Korea's totalitarian dictator is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Kang cautioned against "military options," NBC News reported.

South Korea is home to over 50 million people and estimated 28,000 American troops are stationed in the country.