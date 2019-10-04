Warren Campaign Fires Top Staffer After Investigating Complaints of 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign fired its national organizing director, Rich McDaniel, after an investigation into "multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior," the campaign said Friday.

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel," campaign communications director Kristen Orthman said in a statement. "Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation."

Based on the results of that investigation, the campaign found that "he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward," NBC News reports.

News of McDaniels' firing was first reported by Politico. Orthman declined to elaborate on the specific nature of the complaints. In a text message, McDaniel confirmed to NBC News that he was no longer with the campaign.

"I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well," he said in a statement.