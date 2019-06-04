White House Directs Ex-Aides Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson to Withhold Documents From House Democrats - NBC Southern California
White House Directs Ex-Aides Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson to Withhold Documents From House Democrats

The White House "has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request," said the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee

    This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo shows then-White House communications director Hope Hicks at the Capitol ahead of a closed-door hearing with the House Intelligence Committee.

    The White House directed two former Trump aides, Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, to not hand any documents connected to their time in the administration over to the House Judiciary Committee, two sources told NBC News Tuesday.

    They are the latest former White House officials instructed not to cooperate with requests from Capitol Hill for interviews and documents.

    An attorney for Hicks, the former communications director, said she does plan to turn over requested documents from her time on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

    Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the White House "has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request."

