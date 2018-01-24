White House Says Trump Wants to Lead on Immigration

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday the White House encourages the Senate to bring an immigration bill to the floor that includes specifics on border security and limiting "chained migration." She added that President Donald Trump intends to lead on the issue. (Published Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018)

