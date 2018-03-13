Who Is Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Pick for Secretary of State? - NBC Southern California
Who Is Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Pick for Secretary of State?

Mike Pompeo was elected to Congress from Kansas as part of the tea party wave in 2010 after a career in the Army, where he graduated from West Point and became a cavalry officer, and as a businessman

Published 4 hours ago

    Trump Speaks After Firing Tillerson: 'I Wish Him Well'

    The president had a rocky relationship with his first secretary of state, whom he fired abruptly and plans to replace with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

    (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

    Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director who President Donald Trump has picked to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, is known for both his close ties with the president and his prior career as a hard-charging partisan in Congress, NBC News reported.

    “Tremendous energy, tremendous intellect, we’re always on the same wavelength,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “The relationship has been very good, and that’s what I need as secretary of state.”

    As secretary of state, Pompeo will face the singularly difficult task of maintaining his relationship with Trump without alienating Democrats and allies elsewhere, reviving a State Department demoralized by a year of upheaval, and managing tense standoffs with North Korea, Iran and Russia.

    Pompeo was elected to Congress from Kansas as part of the tea party wave in 2010 after a career in the Army, where he graduated from West Point and became a cavalry officer, and as a businessman. In Congress, he developed a rapport with Republicans working on intelligence and played a prominent role in the Select Committee on Benghazi, which investigated the terrorist attack there in 2012, giving him a base of support on Capitol Hill.

