William Barr

Barr Says Virus Lockdown Orders ‘Greatest' Civil Liberties Intrusion Since Slavery

Attorney General William Barr is drawing sharp condemnation for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery

By Eric Tucker

William Barr, U.S. attorney general, listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr drew sharp condemnation Thursday for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery.

In remarks Wednesday night at Hillsdale College in Michigan, Barr had called the lockdown orders the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” since slavery.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the No. 3 House Democratic leader, told CNN that Barr’s remarks were “the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful things I’ve ever heard” because they wrongly equated human bondage with a measure aimed at saving lives.

“Slavery was not about saving lives. It was about devaluing lives,” Clyburn said. “This pandemic is a threat to human life.”

This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

He has previously said that some orders were “ disturbingly close to house arrest,” and the Justice Department sent letters to several states warning that some of their virus-related restrictions might be unlawful. Prosecutors also filed statements of interest in several civil cases challenging some of the restrictions.

William Barr 11 hours ago

Barr Takes Aim at Prosecutors Inside His Own Justice Dept.

protests 4 hours ago

300 and Counting: Push by Feds to Arrest in US Protests

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

William BarrAttorney General
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us