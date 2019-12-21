Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rally Dems in Venice

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was joined by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a beachside rally at Windward Plaza in Venice Saturday, as the candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination concluded a six-day campaign swing through California.

"Our campaign is not only about defeating Trump, our campaign is about a political revolution," Sanders said. "It is about transforming this country, it is about creating a government and an economy that works for all people and not just the 1 percent."

Sanders boasted that he has received ``more contributions from more people than any candidate in the history of the United States of America"

"We don't have a Super-PAC, we don't want a Super-PAC," he said.

"We don't go to rich people's wine caves. This is a campaign of the working

class of this country, by the working class and for the working class."

Sanders was introduced by Ocasio-Cortez, who was a volunteer organizer

in the South Bronx for his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential

nomination. She endorsed Sanders for the 2020 nomination on Oct. 19 recalling how he "fought for me"

"When I was a baby, my family relied on Planned Parenthood for prenatal care," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Then Bernie Sanders fought for me. When

I was growing up and education was being gutted for kids in the 'wrong ZIP

code,' Bernie Sanders fought for us."

"When I was a child that relied on CHIP (the Children's Health

Insurance Program) so that I could see a doctor, Bernie Sanders fought for a

single-payer health care system. When the federal government decided to

discriminate and abandon my queer family and friends, Bernie Sanders was

putting his career on the line for us."

"Bernie Sanders did not do these things because they were popular,

and that's what we need to remember," said Ocasio-Cortez.

As the crowd occasionally chanted ``A-O-C!!'' Ocasio-Cortez praised Sanders for his ambitious climate protection plan -- which she called "a solution that at least attempts to be on the scale of the crisis." On foreign policy, she praised Sanders' "long commitment to making sure we are scaling back endless war."

Other supporters of Sanders attending Saturday's event included Los Angeles City Council members Mike Bonin and Gil Cedillo, actor Tim Robbins and author Cornel West.

The bands Young the Giant and Local Natives and the bicultural, bilingual millennial singer-songwriter duo Jesse & Joy also performed at the rally.

The Sanders campaign raised more than $1 million from tens of thousands of contributions on Thursday when he was among seven candidates debating at Loyola Marymount University in Westchester, its best during a debate day in 2019, campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Friday.