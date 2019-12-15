Bernie Sanders to Make Presidential Campaign Stop in Coachella Valley

Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is making a campaign stop Monday in the Coachella Valley, one of at least three California speaking engagements planned in the coming days.

Sanders' rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and organizers suggest confirming attendance online in advance. Before that, Sanders will appear at the opening of a field office in Coachella.

The senator also has also scheduled appearances in both Moreno Valley and San Diego for Friday.

"Californians understand that only Senator Sanders has the vision to make housing affordable, create tuition-free public colleges and fight for the good-paying, union jobs that all Americans deserve," said Rafael Navar, California state director for Bernie 2020. "We have mobilized the biggest grassroots movement in the Golden State, and we intend to win."

Sanders was also scheduled to take part in the sixth and final Democratic candidate debate Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, but he indicated Friday he may skip the event due to a union labor dispute. The other major Democratic candidates have also threatened to skip the debate if the labor issue isn't settled.

The 2020 California presidential primary election is scheduled for March 3.

In Moreno Valley, Sanders will speak at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Marinaj Banquets & Events, 22605 Alessandro Blvd. Doors open at noon and an RSVP is also encouraged. Later that day, Sanders will head to San Ysidro High School, 5353 Airway Road, where he is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and advance online registration is also encouraged.