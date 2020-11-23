Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy and National Security Teams

President-elect Joe Biden is building out his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles.

John Kerry, a former secretary of state, will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and immigrant to serve in the post.

Biden's transition team also announced Monday that he plans to nominate Avril Haines to be his director of national intelligence, the first woman in U.S. history to lead the intelligence community.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield was named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, assigning a career diplomat to a key post in his administration. The appointment also puts a Black woman in a highly visible and influential position among Biden’s foreign policy leadership. It also makes good on a campaign pledge to build the most diverse government in modern history, as Biden and his team often speak about their desire for his administration to reflect America.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration and has close ties with Biden. If confirmed, he would be a leading force in the incoming administration’s bid to reframe the U.S. relationship with the rest of the world after four years in which President Donald Trump questioned longtime alliances.

Blinken will inherit a deeply demoralized and depleted career workforce at the State Department. Trump’s two secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, offered weak resistance to the administration’s attempts to gut the agency, which were thwarted only by congressional intervention.

Biden is moving forward with plans to fill out his government even as Trump refuses to concede defeat, has pursued baseless legal challenges in several key states and has worked to stymie the transition process. The stakes of a smooth transition are especially high this year because Biden will take office amid the worst pandemic in more than a century, which will likely require a full government response to contain.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.