Supreme Court

Biden Has Made Decision on Supreme Court Nominee, Will Announce Soon

The White House has said President Joe Biden would name his pick before March 1

us supreme court jan 16 2022
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has decided on his Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday night.

It was not clear whom the president had chosen to nominate to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring this year.

Names that have been mentioned as finalists include Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, who are both federal judges, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed earlier this week that Biden had spoken with the three judges.

More Supreme Court Coverage

Supreme Court Feb 23

Biden Interviews Trio of Candidates for Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Feb 20

Being the 1st: What It's Like to Make Supreme Court History

One source said Thursday that an announcement could come before the weekend.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

President Biden has interviewed three finalists for the Supreme Court vacancy. When he was a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in U.S. History.

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtJoe Biden
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us