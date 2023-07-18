Joe Biden

Biden's 2024 campaign to be headquartered in Delaware

Biden is a longtime resident and represented the state in the U.S. Senate for 36 years

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand onstage after speaking at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting on Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (File)

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his 2024 reelection campaign will be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware -- a departure from his 2020 Philadelphia campaign hub.

Biden, who moved to Delaware when he was 10 and went on to represent the state for 36 years in the U.S. Senate, said his time and the values he learned there helped guide the decision.

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” Biden said in his campaign's announcement. “That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters."

“We’re honored that Delaware’s own President Biden has decided to locate his campaign headquarters in Wilmington,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said in the campaign's release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I can't think of a better place to headquarter Joe Biden's reelection campaign than our hometown of Wilmington,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.).

The 2020 Biden for President campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia. First lady Dr. Jill Biden grew up in a nearby suburb.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenKamala HarrisDelawarePhiladelphia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us